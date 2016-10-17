FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Nursing home group sues U.S. over rule barring mandatory arbitration
October 17, 2016 / 7:06 PM / 10 months ago

Nursing home group sues U.S. over rule barring mandatory arbitration

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A group representing U.S. nursing homes has sued the federal government challenging a new rule barring nursing homes that receive federal funds from requiring their patients to bring claims against them in private arbitration, rather than in court.

The lawsuit, filed Monday by the American Health Care Association in federal court in Oxford, Mississippi, seeks a court order stopping the rule from taking effect on Nov. 28.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2diOSO8

