Judge blocks rule banning mandatory arbitration for nursing home patients

A federal judge has blocked a new rule barring nursing homes that receive federal funds from requiring their patients to agree to arbitrate any claims against them from taking effect later this month.

U.S. District Judge Michael Mills in Oxford, Mississippi on Monday granted a motion for a preliminary injunction filed by the American Health Care Association, a group representing nursing homes that sued the government to challenge the rule last month.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fvc3mq