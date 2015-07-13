HHS proposes rules for nursing homes, long-term care facilities

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is proposing a new set of rules for nursing homes and long-term care facilities that participate in federal health insurance programs, including revised standards for employee training and patient safety aimed at stopping elder abuse.

The proposal was announced on Monday as part of the White House Conference on Aging, a meeting hosted by President Barack Obama to address a wide range of issues related to healthcare for older Americans.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Jed3l1