June 18, 2015 / 12:27 AM / 2 years ago

Third lawsuit claims D.C. home health workers underpaid

Barbara Liston

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A lawsuit claiming home health aides in Washington, D.C., were illegally underpaid for three years has been filed in Superior Court of the District of Columbia, the third nearly identical lawsuit in six months, with more cases possibly to follow.

The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday on behalf of 89 workers, named five for-profit agencies: three in Washington (Alliance Home Health Care & Equipment Services, Berhan Home Health Care Agency and JD Nursing & Management Services) and two in Maryland (Immaculate Health Care Services and Divine Health Care Services).

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1d2xc42

