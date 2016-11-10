Federal Circuit affirms invalidity of NuVasive spine implant patent

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday upheld a decision by a patent appeal board holding most of a NuVasive Inc spine implant patent invalid, which NuVasive continued to appeal despite having settled with the company that originally challenged the patent, Medtronic Plc.

But, the unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Wednesday also ordered the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Appeals Board to reconsider its decision invalidating two of the patent's 28 claims.

