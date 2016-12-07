FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
PTAB ordered to reconsider validity of NuVasive spine implant patent
December 7, 2016 / 8:51 PM / 9 months ago

PTAB ordered to reconsider validity of NuVasive spine implant patent

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court has ordered a patent appeal board to reconsider its ruling that most of a patent on spine implants belonging to medical device maker NuVasive Inc is invalid.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said Wednesday that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Appeals Board had not adequately explained why it believed most of the patent claims were obvious in light of prior art.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2h73gYL

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
