PTAB ordered to reconsider validity of NuVasive spine implant patent

A U.S. appeals court has ordered a patent appeal board to reconsider its ruling that most of a patent on spine implants belonging to medical device maker NuVasive Inc is invalid.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said Wednesday that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Appeals Board had not adequately explained why it believed most of the patent claims were obvious in light of prior art.

