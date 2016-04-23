FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York hospital to pay $2.2 mln over unauthorized TV filming
April 23, 2016 / 12:26 AM / a year ago

New York hospital to pay $2.2 mln over unauthorized TV filming

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

New York-Presbyterian Hospital has agreed to pay $2.2 million to settle allegations by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that it violated patients’ privacy by allowing American Broadcasting Co’s documentary show “NY Med” to film them without their permission.

HHS’s Office for Civil Rights said Thursday that New York-Presbyterian, which operates six hospitals in the New York City area, allowed ABC, a Walt Disney unit, to film a patient who was dying and another who was in significant distress.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1XNEnzo

