HHS ordered to reconsider Medicare cap for NYC health system
March 30, 2016 / 10:21 PM / a year ago

HHS ordered to reconsider Medicare cap for NYC health system

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal judge has ordered the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to reconsider a cap on Medicare payments to New York City’s municipal health system, which claims it was wrongly deprived of $15 million between 1999 and 2007.

U.S. District Judge William Pauley in Manhattan on Tuesday granted summary judgment to the New York City Health and Hospitals Corp, vacating HHS’ decision imposing the cap during those years and remanding it back to the agency for further consideration.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/22PTWgq

