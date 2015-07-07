FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drug discount program may lead hospitals to overprescribe - report
July 7, 2015 / 9:47 PM / 2 years ago

Drug discount program may lead hospitals to overprescribe - report

Brendan Pierson

(Reuters) - A U.S. watchdog agency has found that hospitals taking part in a federal drug discount program may be motivated by a financial incentive to prescribe more drugs, and more expensive drugs.

The Government Accountability Office, which provides auditing services for U.S. agencies, said in a report on Monday that hospitals participating in the 340B program in recent years spent more than double on Medicare patients what hospitals not getting the discounts spent, although they got reimbursed by Medicare at the same rate.

