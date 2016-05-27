House leaders urge HHS to clarify position on off-label promotion

Two Congressional leaders are urging the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop a clear policy that would allow drug and device makers to disseminate truthful and non-misleading information about off-label uses of their products.

In a letter to HHS Secretary Sylvia Burwell dated Thursday, U.S. House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Fred Upton, a Republican from Michigan and Health Subcommittee Chairman Joseph Pitts a Republican from Pennsylvania, said such policy was needed in light of recent court decisions limiting the ability of the Food and Drug Administration, a part of HHS, to restrict off-label promotion.

