FDA delays new off-label promotion rule until March 2018

The Food and Drug Administration said it would delay the implementation of a new rule on off-label drug promotion that was scheduled to take effect on Tuesday for a year after receiving a petition from drug industry groups that say the rule impermissibly expands the agency's authority.

In a notice published in the Federal Register on Friday, the FDA said it was delaying the rule until March 19, 2018 so it could consider public comments. Such comments must be received by May 19, the agency said.

