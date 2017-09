(Reuters) - Generic drugmaker Exela PharmSci Inc’s plan to make a generic version of injectable pain medication Ofirmev would infringe two of producer Mallinckrodt plc’s patents, a U.S. appellate court has ruled.

The decision, handed down Monday by Judge Richard Linn of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, affirms an earlier one by a Delaware district court.

