Ohio Medicaid ordered to cover community-based care retroactively

(Reuters) - Ohio’s Medicaid program must cover home- and community-based services for elderly people retroactively for three months before it received the application for the services, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Karen Litkovitz of the Southern District of Ohio U.S. District Court ruled Tuesday that the federal Medicaid law requires the retroactive coverage despite federal guidance that apparently contradicts it. The parties agreed in advance that the case would be decided by a magistrate judge.

