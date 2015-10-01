Planned Parenthood unit wins order to keep abortion clinics open

(Reuters) - An Ohio chapter of Planned Parenthood has won a federal temporary restraining order against enforcement of a recently passed state law that would close two of the organization’s abortion clinics.

U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett of the Southern District of Ohio on Wednesday granted a motion for the order by Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region, which sued the state’s Department of Health a month ago.

