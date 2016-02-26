Report blames lack of leadership for HealthCare.gov failure

By Brendan Pierson

An “absence of clear leadership” within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services contributed to the 2013 failure of its HealthCare.gov website, according to a new report from the agency’s Office of Inspector General.

The OIG report, issued Tuesday, looked at how HHS’s Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services had botched the launch of the site, which allows consumers to buy insurance on the federal insurance marketplace, and how it had recovered since then.

