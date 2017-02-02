Judge upholds AstraZeneca diabetes drug patent, blocking generics

A federal judge has upheld the validity of AstraZeneca AB's patent on its Type 2 diabetes drug Onglyza against a challenge by generic drugmakers.

The ruling, handed down Thursday by U.S. District Judge Gregory Sleet following a bench trial, is a setback for Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Wockhardt Bio AG, Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

