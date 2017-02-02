FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Judge upholds AstraZeneca diabetes drug patent, blocking generics
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
February 2, 2017 / 10:43 PM / 7 months ago

Judge upholds AstraZeneca diabetes drug patent, blocking generics

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal judge has upheld the validity of AstraZeneca AB's patent on its Type 2 diabetes drug Onglyza against a challenge by generic drugmakers.

The ruling, handed down Thursday by U.S. District Judge Gregory Sleet following a bench trial, is a setback for Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Wockhardt Bio AG, Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kmWi38

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.