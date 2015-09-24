Magistrate judge recommends trimming Opana patent case against Actavis

(Reuters) - A federal magistrate judge in Delaware has recommended narrowing a lawsuit filed by Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc accusing rival Actavis Inc of infringing on two patents related to painkiller Opana ER.

Actavis sells a generic version of an older formulation of Opana ER and it is also applying to the Food and Drug Administration to sell a generic version of Endo’s current drug, which is crush-resistant to prevent abuse.

