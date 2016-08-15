Judge trims reverse payment claims against Endo, Impax over Opana

A federal judge has trimmed state law claims brought by health plans in a class action lawsuit claiming that Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc paid a rival drugmaker to delay the launch of a generic version of Endo's painkiller Opana ER, forcing the health plans to pay higher prices by preventing competition.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber in Chicago on Thursday dismissed unjust enrichment claims brought by the health plans against Endo and rival Impax Laboratories under Illinois and Rhode Island law, saying that those states do not allow indirect purchasers such as health plans to recover damages for antitrust injuries. This is the case even if the antitrust claims are sought through unjust enrichment claims.

