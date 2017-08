Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc, maker of the opioid painkiller Opana ER, can proceed with a lawsuit accusing Impax Laboratories Inc of breaching a settlement agreement that allowed the latter to sell a generic version of the drug, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Jose Linares in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday refused to dismiss the lawsuit, saying Endo had made a prima facie case for breach of contract.

