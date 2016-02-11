FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Endo, Impax must face reverse payment claims over Opana - judge
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
February 11, 2016 / 11:22 PM / 2 years ago

Endo, Impax must face reverse payment claims over Opana - judge

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal judge has refused to dismiss a class action lawsuit alleging that Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc paid rival drugmaker Impax Laboratories tens of millions of dollars to delay the launch of a generic version of Endo’s painkiller Opana ER.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber in Chicago ruled Wednesday that the plaintiffs - including drug wholesalers and health plans - successfully alleged that Endo made a “large and unjustified” payment to Impax by agreeing not to authorize a competing generic when Impax did launch its own version.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TVDbKr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.