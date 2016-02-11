Endo, Impax must face reverse payment claims over Opana - judge

A federal judge has refused to dismiss a class action lawsuit alleging that Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc paid rival drugmaker Impax Laboratories tens of millions of dollars to delay the launch of a generic version of Endo’s painkiller Opana ER.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber in Chicago ruled Wednesday that the plaintiffs - including drug wholesalers and health plans - successfully alleged that Endo made a “large and unjustified” payment to Impax by agreeing not to authorize a competing generic when Impax did launch its own version.

