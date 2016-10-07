Endo prevails in case against Amneal, Teva over generic Opana

A federal judge in Delaware upheld a patent related to Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc's painkiller Opana ER, rejecting challenges by generic drugmakers Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC and Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc, which have sought to make their own versions of the drug.

U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews in Delaware ruled Friday following a bench trial that the generic companies failed to show that the patent, which expires in 2027 and describes a method of reducing an impurity in the drug, was obvious.

