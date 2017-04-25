FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
N.Y. county defends contingency fee deal in opioid lawsuit
April 25, 2017 / 9:39 PM / 4 months ago

N.Y. county defends contingency fee deal in opioid lawsuit

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

New York's Suffolk County is defending its use of a law firm working on a contingency-fee basis to pursue a lawsuit accusing major drug companies of aggressively and fraudulently marketing prescription opioids as safe to treat chronic, long-term pain.

In a brief filed on Friday in Suffolk County Supreme Court, lawyers for the county urged a judge to reject efforts by companies including Purdue Pharma and Johnson & Johnson to prevent it from retaining Simmons Hanly Conroy on contingency.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oHDjAZ

