N.Y. county defends contingency fee deal in opioid lawsuit

New York's Suffolk County is defending its use of a law firm working on a contingency-fee basis to pursue a lawsuit accusing major drug companies of aggressively and fraudulently marketing prescription opioids as safe to treat chronic, long-term pain.

In a brief filed on Friday in Suffolk County Supreme Court, lawyers for the county urged a judge to reject efforts by companies including Purdue Pharma and Johnson & Johnson to prevent it from retaining Simmons Hanly Conroy on contingency.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oHDjAZ