FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
House Democrats seek stronger warning labels for painkillers
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 5, 2015 / 10:34 PM / 2 years ago

House Democrats seek stronger warning labels for painkillers

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A group of Democratic lawmakers has called on the Food and Drug Administration to require even stronger warning labels on immediate-release opioid painkillers like Vicodin, saying they believe it could curb the recent rise in overdoses.

The 22 members of the House of Representatives said in a letter to the FDA on Thursday that all opioid painkillers should include “black box” warnings, the strongest kind of FDA-mandated label, indicating significant risk of abuse and addiction.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IqoDhP

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.