House Democrats seek stronger warning labels for painkillers

(Reuters) - A group of Democratic lawmakers has called on the Food and Drug Administration to require even stronger warning labels on immediate-release opioid painkillers like Vicodin, saying they believe it could curb the recent rise in overdoses.

The 22 members of the House of Representatives said in a letter to the FDA on Thursday that all opioid painkillers should include “black box” warnings, the strongest kind of FDA-mandated label, indicating significant risk of abuse and addiction.

