a year ago
Chicago lawsuit over opioid marketing gets green light
September 30, 2016 / 8:36 PM / a year ago

Chicago lawsuit over opioid marketing gets green light

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A lawsuit filed by the city of Chicago in federal court accusing five drugmakers of promoting painkiller addiction through deceptive marketing can go forward, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso of the Northern District of Illinois, who mostly dismissed an earlier version of the lawsuit last year for lacking detail, found the city had successfully fleshed out its case with examples of Chicago-area healthcare providers who received misleading messages from Purdue Pharma LP, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Endo Health Solutions Inc and Allergan PLC.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dtJWlf

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
