Washington city says Purdue wants 'shield law' from opioid claims

A Washington city accusing Purdue Pharma, maker of the popular opioid painkiller OxyContin, of fueling illegal trafficking and addiction fought back against the drugmaker's bid to dismiss the case.

The city of Everett, Washington said in a response brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington Thursday that Purdue was demanding broad, undeserved immunity from liability, regardless of evidence.

