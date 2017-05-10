FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2017 / 9:15 PM / 3 months ago

OPKO's BioReference unit faces U.S. false claims probe

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

OPKO Health Inc has disclosed that its clinical laboratory unit BioReference Laboratories is under investigation for improperly billing the federal government for services for patients at certain hospitals.

OPKO Health, a Miami-based pharmaceutical and diagnostics company, said in a securities filing on Tuesday that the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan informed BioReference last month that it believed the company violated the False Claims Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pllg95

