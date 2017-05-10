OPKO's BioReference unit faces U.S. false claims probe

OPKO Health Inc has disclosed that its clinical laboratory unit BioReference Laboratories is under investigation for improperly billing the federal government for services for patients at certain hospitals.

OPKO Health, a Miami-based pharmaceutical and diagnostics company, said in a securities filing on Tuesday that the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan informed BioReference last month that it believed the company violated the False Claims Act.

