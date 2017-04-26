Nestle's Galderma wins reversal of NYU drug patent royalties ruling

A federal appeals court on Wednesday partially reversed a ruling that required Nestle SA's Galderma Laboratories Inc to pay about $3.5 million for breaching a licensing agreement covering two drug patents held by New York University.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York reversed a lower-court ruling that held that Galderma had breached an agreement to pay NYU royalties after the company concluded its rosacea drug Oracea was not covered by the licensing agreement.

