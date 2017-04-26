FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2017 / 9:31 PM / 4 months ago

Nestle's Galderma wins reversal of NYU drug patent royalties ruling

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Wednesday partially reversed a ruling that required Nestle SA's Galderma Laboratories Inc to pay about $3.5 million for breaching a licensing agreement covering two drug patents held by New York University.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York reversed a lower-court ruling that held that Galderma had breached an agreement to pay NYU royalties after the company concluded its rosacea drug Oracea was not covered by the licensing agreement.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oxzJy2

