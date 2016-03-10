FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oracle sues HHS to compel probe of Oregon healthcare exchange failure
March 10, 2016 / 10:48 PM / a year ago

Oracle sues HHS to compel probe of Oregon healthcare exchange failure

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Software company Oracle America Inc has filed a lawsuit seeking to compel the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to investigate Oregon’s shutdown of its planned healthcare exchange in 2014.

The state blamed Oracle for the failure of the exchange, which was never launched. Oracle’s lawsuit, filed in federal court in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, is also seeking an order requiring HHS to direct Oregon to dismiss a lawsuit it filed against Oracle in an Oregon state court.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RTw2rJ

