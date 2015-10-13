Consumer, industry groups' case over organic food law dismissed

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a coalition of food advocacy and farmers’ groups challenging changes made by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to the way it approves synthetic chemicals used in organic food production.

Judge Haywood Gilliam of the Northern District of California ruled Friday that the groups, led by the Center for Food Safety, lacked standing to bring the lawsuit because they failed to allege any specific way in which they were injured by the USDA rule change.

