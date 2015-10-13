FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Consumer, industry groups' case over organic food law dismissed
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 13, 2015 / 12:12 PM / 2 years ago

Consumer, industry groups' case over organic food law dismissed

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a coalition of food advocacy and farmers’ groups challenging changes made by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to the way it approves synthetic chemicals used in organic food production.

Judge Haywood Gilliam of the Northern District of California ruled Friday that the groups, led by the Center for Food Safety, lacked standing to bring the lawsuit because they failed to allege any specific way in which they were injured by the USDA rule change.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1REhBXP

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.