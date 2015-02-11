Hospital groups ask court to reject PhRMA orphan drug lawsuit

(Reuters) - Several national hospital associations are urging a U.S. court to reject a lawsuit by a drug industry group that does not want some hospitals to get discounts on so-called orphan drugs, which are used to treat rare diseases.

The American Hospital Association and a coalition of smaller hospital groups each submitted amicus briefs Monday in a lawsuit against the government by Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, or PhRMA.

