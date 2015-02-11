FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hospital groups ask court to reject PhRMA orphan drug lawsuit
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
February 13, 2015 / 1:25 AM / 3 years ago

Hospital groups ask court to reject PhRMA orphan drug lawsuit

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Several national hospital associations are urging a U.S. court to reject a lawsuit by a drug industry group that does not want some hospitals to get discounts on so-called orphan drugs, which are used to treat rare diseases.

The American Hospital Association and a coalition of smaller hospital groups each submitted amicus briefs Monday in a lawsuit against the government by Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, or PhRMA.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1yeXqnv

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.