Judge refuses to block generic version of Spectrum's Fusilev

(Reuters) - A federal judge has refused to block Novartis AG unit Sandoz Inc from making a generic version of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc’s drug Fusilev, which is used to counteract the toxic effects of a widely used chemotherapy drug.

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth in the District of Columbia said in an opinion on Friday that the generic version was not barred by Spectrum’s “orphan drug” exclusivity for its alternative use in treating late-stage colorectal cancer.

