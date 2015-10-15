Orphan drugs not subject to federal discount program, court rules

Drugmakers do not have to offer hospitals that serve low-income populations discounts on so-called orphan drugs used to treat rare diseases, a federal judge has decided, striking down a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services program rule.

Judge Rudolph Contreras of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Wednesday decided in favor of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, or PhRMA, which sued HHS last October to block the rule.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1X7Bk5o