OSHA to target hospitals, nursing homes over work-related injuries

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Labor’s workplace safety division has announced that it is stepping up its enforcement efforts in hospitals and nursing homes.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced Thursday that it would focus on workplace-related injuries or illnesses such as musculoskeletal disorders developed from physically handling patients, bloodborne illnesses, workplace violence, tuberculosis and slips and falls.

