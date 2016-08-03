Osteopathic association sued for tying certification to membership

A national association for osteopathic physicians has been hit with a proposed class action lawsuit accusing it of illegally forcing physicians to pay annual membership fees in order to maintain their board certifications.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey by four osteopathic physicians, accuses the Chicago-based American Osteopathic Association of violating the federal Sherman Act and New Jersey's competition law.

