A federal judge has rejected a lawsuit by Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co to take a competitor of its injectable schizophrenia drug off the market.

U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in Washington, D.C. ruled Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was justified in finding that Otsuka's statutory exclusivity period for Abilify Maintena does not block a similar drug with a different active ingredient.

