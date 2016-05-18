Some small health facilities get reprieve from overtime rule

The U.S. Department of Labor’s new rule extending overtime pay to 4.2 million workers includes a temporary exception for certain small facilities for developmentally disabled adults, in a nod to concerns expressed by the Department of Health and Human Services.

The new rule unveiled on Tuesday is set to take effect on Dec. 1, but the Labor Department announced it will not enforce it against providers of Medicaid-funded services for people with developmental disabilities in residential facilities with 15 or fewer beds until March 17, 2019.

