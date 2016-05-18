FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Some small health facilities get reprieve from overtime rule
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 18, 2016 / 10:31 PM / a year ago

Some small health facilities get reprieve from overtime rule

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

The U.S. Department of Labor’s new rule extending overtime pay to 4.2 million workers includes a temporary exception for certain small facilities for developmentally disabled adults, in a nod to concerns expressed by the Department of Health and Human Services.

The new rule unveiled on Tuesday is set to take effect on Dec. 1, but the Labor Department announced it will not enforce it against providers of Medicaid-funded services for people with developmental disabilities in residential facilities with 15 or fewer beds until March 17, 2019.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Nz4Gcu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.