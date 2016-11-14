FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Supreme Court won't hear Purdue Pharma OxyContin patent appeal
#Westlaw News
November 14, 2016 / 8:46 PM / 9 months ago

Supreme Court won't hear Purdue Pharma OxyContin patent appeal

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to consider reinstating four Purdue Pharma patents related to its painkiller OxyContin that a federal appeals court invalidated earlier this year, declining to hear the Connecticut-based pharmaceutical company's appeal.

Purdue had sued generic drug makers Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Epic Pharma after they sought approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to make generic OxyContin, claiming they would infringe its patents.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2eU6RGS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
