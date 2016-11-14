Supreme Court won't hear Purdue Pharma OxyContin patent appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to consider reinstating four Purdue Pharma patents related to its painkiller OxyContin that a federal appeals court invalidated earlier this year, declining to hear the Connecticut-based pharmaceutical company's appeal.

Purdue had sued generic drug makers Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Epic Pharma after they sought approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to make generic OxyContin, claiming they would infringe its patents.

