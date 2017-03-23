Purdue Pharma, maker of the popular opioid painkiller OxyContin, has asked a federal judge to toss a lawsuit filed by Everett, Washington accusing it of allowing large quantities of the drug to enter the black market and contribute to widespread addiction.

Everett, a city of about 105,000 people 30 miles north of Seattle, claims that Purdue failed to report suspicious OxyContin sales in Los Angeles to authorities. But in a motion filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, Purdue said the city could not show that Purdue's actions led to black market sales.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nTjIhV