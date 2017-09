(Reuters) - Law firm Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll can continue representing the city of Chicago in its lawsuit accusing drug companies of downplaying the risks of opioid painkillers such as OxyContin, a federal judge has ruled.

Judge Jorge Alonso of the Northern District of Illinois on Monday denied a motion by Purdue Pharma, Cephalon Inc, Johnson & Johnson and Endo Health Solutions to remove the firm.

