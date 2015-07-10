FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Paraplegic fights wheelchair confiscation with ADA
July 10, 2015 / 2:12 PM / 2 years ago

Paraplegic fights wheelchair confiscation with ADA

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday refused to dismiss the action that a paraplegic man filed in May in U.S. District Court in New Orleans against the New Orleans Home for Incurables, doing business as the John J. Hainkel Jr Home and Rehabilitation Center.

Travis Collins, 34, said the nursing facility segregated him from the community in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and other federal and state discrimination laws by taking away his only means of locomotion: a $7,000 motorized wheelchair that two friends purchased for him in 2014.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KUvvVx

