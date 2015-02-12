FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Appeals court rules for Lupin, against Teva over generic HIV drugs
February 13, 2015 / 2:48 AM / 3 years ago

Appeals court rules for Lupin, against Teva over generic HIV drugs

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The top U.S. patent appeals court has affirmed a district court decision allowing generic drugmaker Lupin Ltd, but not Teva Pharmaceuticals, to make generic versions of ViiV Healthcare Co’s HIV drugs.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Thursday ruled in a one-line order without an opinion that Lupin can continue making its generic version of ViiV’s Trizivir, but that Teva cannot make a generic version of its Epzicom.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1AgKPY6

