Appeals court rules for Lupin, against Teva over generic HIV drugs

(Reuters) - The top U.S. patent appeals court has affirmed a district court decision allowing generic drugmaker Lupin Ltd, but not Teva Pharmaceuticals, to make generic versions of ViiV Healthcare Co’s HIV drugs.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Thursday ruled in a one-line order without an opinion that Lupin can continue making its generic version of ViiV’s Trizivir, but that Teva cannot make a generic version of its Epzicom.

