Judge blocks company from selling blood-clotting powder

(Reuters) - A Delaware judge has issued a preliminary injunction barring biotechnology company CryoLife Inc from selling a blood-clotting powder, saying that a subsidiary of rival C.R. Bard Inc is reasonably likely to win a pending patent challenge.

Judge Sue Robinson of the District of Delaware said Tuesday that Bard subsidiary Medafor Inc was entitled to the injunction because it would suffer irreparable harm if CryoLife were allowed to continue selling its product.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1C6nDLD