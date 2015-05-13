Patent claim over Perrigo muscle relaxant label revived, for now

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court has vacated a lower court’s ruling that Elan Pharmaceuticals Inc, now Perrigo Co Plc, did not infringe a patent held by rival Classen Immunotherapies Inc when it changed the label for its muscle relaxant Skelaxin, though on narrow grounds and with instructions favorable to Perrigo on remand.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said in an opinion on Wednesday that the district court had failed to address some issues when it ruled that Elan did not infringe Classen’s patent, meaning that the ruling must be vacated.

