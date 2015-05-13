FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Patent claim over Perrigo muscle relaxant label revived, for now
May 13, 2015 / 9:27 PM / 2 years ago

Patent claim over Perrigo muscle relaxant label revived, for now

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court has vacated a lower court’s ruling that Elan Pharmaceuticals Inc, now Perrigo Co Plc, did not infringe a patent held by rival Classen Immunotherapies Inc when it changed the label for its muscle relaxant Skelaxin, though on narrow grounds and with instructions favorable to Perrigo on remand.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said in an opinion on Wednesday that the district court had failed to address some issues when it ruled that Elan did not infringe Classen’s patent, meaning that the ruling must be vacated.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1EFzRaE

