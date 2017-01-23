FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Roche wins right to present invalidity arguments in prenatal testing case
January 23, 2017 / 12:22 PM / 7 months ago

Roche wins right to present invalidity arguments in prenatal testing case

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Arguments that the federal Patent Trial and Appeal Board declines to consider can be raised again in court, a federal judge has ruled, in a victory for Roche AG in its ongoing dispute with rival Illumina Inc over patents related to new non-invasive prenatal tests.

The decision, handed down Thursday by U.S. District Judge Susan Illston in San Francisco, means that Roche will be able to present arguments attacking the validity of two Illumina prenatal testing patents.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kjeae4

