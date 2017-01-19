Pharmacies lose class status bid in antitrust lawsuits against Caremark, Express Scripts

Independent pharmacies that have brought lawsuits accusing pharmacy benefit managers CVS Caremark and Express Scripts of conspiring to pay them less than chain pharmacies cannot bring their claims as class actions, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge C. Darnell Jones II in Philadelphia, who is presiding over a multidistrict litigation that was created in 2006 consolidating several proposed class actions making similar claims, said Wednesday that economic analyses submitted by the pharmacies' experts failed to show a classwide antitrust injury. He decertified a class that had been previously certified and refused to certify new ones.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jRo5YW