FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Patent appeal board ordered to reconsider surgical forceps patent
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics Rio
November 15, 2016 / 8:16 PM / 9 months ago

Patent appeal board ordered to reconsider surgical forceps patent

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has ordered the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board to reconsider its decision invalidating most of California-based Perfect Surgical Techniques Inc's patent on a surgical forceps.

The decision, handed down Tuesday by a divided panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, is a setback for New York-based Olympus America Inc, a subsidiary of Japan's Olympus Corp, which challenged the patent in an inter partes review in 2014.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fuZGca

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.