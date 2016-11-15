Patent appeal board ordered to reconsider surgical forceps patent

A federal appeals court has ordered the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board to reconsider its decision invalidating most of California-based Perfect Surgical Techniques Inc's patent on a surgical forceps.

The decision, handed down Tuesday by a divided panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, is a setback for New York-based Olympus America Inc, a subsidiary of Japan's Olympus Corp, which challenged the patent in an inter partes review in 2014.

