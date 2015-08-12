Plaintiffs' attorneys to get $67 mln in Pfizer securities deal

(Reuters) - A Manhattan federal judge has awarded plaintiffs’ attorneys in a securities class action against drugmaker Pfizer Inc over off-label marketing more than $67 million in fees and expenses from a $400 million settlement reached in January.

The lead plaintiffs’ firm, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd, in May asked for an award of $94 million, or 23.5 percent of the settlement. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in the Southern District of New York instead awarded 15 percent, or $60 million, plus about $7.7 million in expenses.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NaV6cN