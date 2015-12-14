Pfizer suit over Advil marketing gets green light

Pfizer Inc can go forward with a lawsuit seeking the right to advertise that its infant Advil has the same digestive side effects as infant Tylenol, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter of the Southern District of New York on Friday denied a motion to dismiss the suit brought by Tylenol maker McNeil-PPC, a unit of Johnson & Johnson, finding there was an immediate controversy over whether a 26-year-old consent order barred such advertisements.

