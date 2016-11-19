Pfizer sues Texas health agency for releasing confidential information

Pfizer Inc has sued Texas' health agency, claiming it violated state and federal law by releasing the company's confidential Medicaid rebate information to two state senators.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas in Austin, says the state's Health and Human Services Commission, which administers its Medicaid program, jeopardized Pfizer's ability to negotiate prices competitively by disclosing the information.

