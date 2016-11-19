FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pfizer sues Texas health agency for releasing confidential information
November 19, 2016 / 12:46 AM / 9 months ago

Pfizer sues Texas health agency for releasing confidential information

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Pfizer Inc has sued Texas' health agency, claiming it violated state and federal law by releasing the company's confidential Medicaid rebate information to two state senators.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas in Austin, says the state's Health and Human Services Commission, which administers its Medicaid program, jeopardized Pfizer's ability to negotiate prices competitively by disclosing the information.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2g5rUIK

