2nd Circuit rejects doctor's whistleblower case over Pfizer's Lipitor
May 18, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

2nd Circuit rejects doctor's whistleblower case over Pfizer's Lipitor

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has tossed a whistleblower lawsuit by a doctor accusing Pfizer Inc, his former employer, of promoting unnecessary, off-label prescriptions of its popular cholesterol-lowering drug Lipitor.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that prescribing Lipitor outside of guidelines set out by a National Institute of Health panel on cholesterol is not off-label, although the drug’s label mentions the guidelines.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1YBx0eA

