2nd Circuit rejects doctor's whistleblower case over Pfizer's Lipitor

A federal appeals court has tossed a whistleblower lawsuit by a doctor accusing Pfizer Inc, his former employer, of promoting unnecessary, off-label prescriptions of its popular cholesterol-lowering drug Lipitor.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that prescribing Lipitor outside of guidelines set out by a National Institute of Health panel on cholesterol is not off-label, although the drug’s label mentions the guidelines.

